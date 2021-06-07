Bureau Veritas launches tool to support design verification of floating units

Created: Monday, 07 June 2021 09:07

Bureau Veritas (BV), one of the global leaders in testing, inspection and certification, has launched a new digital simulation tool – Opera – which will be a major asset for the certification of floating units, notably floating wind turbines

As offshore wind farms are built further offshore, floating wind turbines are becoming increasingly more common, a trend which has accelerated due to a growing demand for alternative energy sources that can support a zero-carbon society.

Developed over ten years of research and development and rigorous engineering, Opera offers an independent and fully integrated modelling solution that includes all components of a floating wind turbine, from mooring systems to blades.

Opera aims to bring new and unique capabilities, including:

• Thorough understanding of any floating wind projects and flexibility to cater for any innovative design

• Performs Integrated Loads Analysis taking into account all types of couplings

• Provides accuracy, reliability and speed to support customer requests

• Provides independent verification services

• Supports the design review team in case of technical issues

Laurent Leblanc, senior vice-president technical and operations at Bureau Veritas, commented, “Today, we are in a position to perform any calculation to certify, give confidence and help de-risk any floating offshore wind turbine project. Opera will enable greater access to sustainable energy generated from wind, helping the offshore industry support the transition to an era of green, low-carbon operations.”

Bureau Veritas provides certification services for floating offshore wind farms, helping project developers, designers and operators ensure that projects are de-risked as much as possible from end-to-end. Bureau Veritas’ experts can provide site conditions assessments, load analysis, design evaluations and surveillance from the construction phase to operations.