Siemens Energy, IRENA partner for sustainable energy

Created: Thursday, 27 May 2021 06:38

Siemens Energy and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have joined forces to accelerate the global renewable energy transition in support of sustainable development goals and climate action

Under the agreement, the organisations will cooperate, facilitate, and strengthen collaboration in areas to advance the global energy transition based on renewable energy.

The wide-ranging scope of collaboration extends to a variety of opportunities including roadmap development prioritising communities and regions presently lacking access to modern energy, developing the business case for green hydrogen fuel as a major contributor for the energy transition, jointly supporting decarbonisation efforts for heat generation and industrial processes, including hard to abate industries like cement, steel and petrochemicals, and facilitating private sector investment in the renewable energy sector.

“This partnership leverages and amplifies both of our organisation’s strengths to accelerate the energy transition. Action to tackle climate change is a global imperative. Our best chance of success is through strong partnerships with dedicated organisations. We believe that innovative technologies are the key to combating climate change. The energy transition is a considerable challenge which requires great change, but offers significant potential,” said Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy.

“Partnerships are the cornerstone of global efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals and key to the rapid acceleration of the global energy transition. This public-private initiative is representative of a shared vision for a low-carbon energy future and a joint commitment to meaningful action,” said Francesco La Camera, director-general of IRENA.

Siemens Energy is a leading energy technology company, focused on driving decarbonisation. A key element of Siemens Energy’s sustainability programme, which was introduced last year, is its target to become climate-neutral by 2030. The company aims to achieve this by transitioning its electricity consumption to 100% green energy by 2023 as well as investing in its operations. The company’s emission reduction targets have been scientifically verified by the renowned Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

IRENA is the lead intergovernmental agency for the global energy transformation that supports countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future. The agency serves as the principal platform for international cooperation, a centre of excellence, and a repository of policy, technology, resource and financial knowledge on renewable energy. IRENA promotes the widespread adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy in the pursuit of sustainable development, energy access, energy security and low-carbon economic growth and prosperity.