Solar technology tenders up 25% in August 2020, says GlobalData

Created: Friday, 25 September 2020 07:25

With nine tenders and a 6.9% share, the Middle East and Africa region was at the fourth place in global solar technology tender activity in August 2020, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database

A number of 131 solar technology tenders were announced in August 2020, a rise of 25% over the last 12-month average of 105.

In fourth place was Middle East and Africa with nine tenders and a 6.9% share and in fifth place was South and Central America with three tenders and a 2.3% share.

Looking at global power tenders activity divided by the type of technology, solar held the second position in terms of number of tenders during August 2020 with a 37.5% share.

The proportion of tenders by category in the solar technology tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

• Project Implementation: 107 tenders and an 81.7% share

• Supply & Erection: nine tenders and a 6.9% share

• Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: six tenders and a 4.6% share

• Consulting & Similar Services: four tenders and a 3.1% share

• Power Purchase Agreement: four tenders and a 3.1% share

• Electricity Supply: one tender and a 0.8% share.

• Asia-Pacific leads solar tenders activity in August 2020

Comparing tenders activity in solar technology in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 80 tenders and a share of 61.1% during August 2020, followed by Europe with 23 tenders and a 17.6% share and North America with 16 tenders and a 12.2% share.