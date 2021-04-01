Liquid Intelligent Technologies appoints new CFO in South Africa

Created: Thursday, 01 April 2021 06:09

Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid), a pan-African technology group, has announced the appointment of Sandile Ntsele as chief financial officer (CFO) for its South Africa operations

Ntsele has extensive experience working in senior finance roles, most recently as the CFO for MTN, South Africa. He will be instrumental in overseeing Liquid South Africa's corporate and financial strategy as the organisation repositions itself and optimises its network and technological capabilities to deliver on its corporate vision of enabling a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind.

Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid South Africa, said, "We are delighted to welcome Ntsele to Liquid. His in-depth understanding of the industry we operate in and experience in leading organisational transformation will be a great asset to the executive team at Liquid SA. I believe that he will help us improve and optimise our operations and enable future sustainable growth, driving profitability and enhance the value for our shareholders.”

Ntsele has worked as a chartered accountant in South Africa and is a member of the South Africa Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), having completed his chartered accountancy training at Deloitte and Touche. In a career spanning over 20 years, he has worked in both African and Middle East markets, and he brings this rich experience to Liquid.

On joining Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Ntsele said, "Liquid has been at the forefront of providing intelligent technologies and resilient connectivity to its customers for a long time. I look forward to joining Liquid South Africa's dynamic leadership team and leading its local finance department, and contributing to the organisation's future success as it progresses to the next phase of its strategy."